ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.87, approximately 88,612 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,522,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $686.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.42.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 88,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 99,317 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

