Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.52% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 180,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

FFTY opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $37.12.

