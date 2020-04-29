Intelsat (NYSE:I) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat is poised to benefit from differentiated managed services to enhance its relevance within the broader telecommunications landscape. The company intends to stabilize its core business, improve competitive position and optimize asset value with backing from famed billionaire investor David Tepper. Backed by a globalized network, the company intends to boost its revenues by driving stability in its core business and employing a disciplined yield management approach. However, shares have declined sharply in the past year as FCC lent its support for the purported move by the Congress to hold public auction for its C-band spectrum. It faces intense competition from suppliers of terrestrial communications capacity. Thanks to its international presence, factors like tariffs and government sanctions are likely to dent its profitability.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.77.

I opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Intelsat has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intelsat will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of I. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Intelsat by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

