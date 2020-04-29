Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 367,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

