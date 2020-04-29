Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,679 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.