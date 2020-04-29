Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Invesco has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

