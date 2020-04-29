Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Up 0.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) traded up 0.9% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Invesco traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.87, 6,953,788 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 8,754,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $69,260,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,766,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

