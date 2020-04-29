Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 35 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,034.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,903.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

