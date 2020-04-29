Investors Purchase High Volume of Embraer Call Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 751% compared to the typical volume of 913 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Embraer alerts:

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Embraer has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.34). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Embraer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.