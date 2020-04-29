Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,917 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.