Iovance Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,388 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,974% compared to the typical volume of 308 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 497,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Barclays started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

