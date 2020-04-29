Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.06.

IQV stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.57. 478,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,177. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,127,000 after acquiring an additional 454,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,680,000 after purchasing an additional 439,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after purchasing an additional 508,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,188,000 after buying an additional 32,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

