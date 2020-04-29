Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

