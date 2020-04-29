iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,606,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $474,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

