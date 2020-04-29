iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 303.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,162,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $101.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $88.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2719 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.