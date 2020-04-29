iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Trimmed by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.