iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,045.2% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

