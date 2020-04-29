Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 229.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of JEC stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.