Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GCP Applied Technologies Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after buying an additional 520,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 418,012 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

