Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades South32 (LON:S32) to Underperform

South32 (LON:S32) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 90 ($1.18). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 158 ($2.08).

South32 stock opened at GBX 97.74 ($1.29) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -32.27. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 190.40 ($2.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

