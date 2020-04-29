Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KBC GRP NV/ADR stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.34. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.