Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

FANUY opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

