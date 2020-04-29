John Wood Group (LON:WG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 467 ($6.14) to GBX 282 ($3.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354.75 ($4.67).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 183.05 ($2.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100.90 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 560.80 ($7.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 189.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.62.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 2,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37), for a total transaction of £8,160 ($10,734.02). Also, insider Robin Watson sold 1,982 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total value of £3,171.20 ($4,171.53).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

