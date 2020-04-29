Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $406.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

