Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 69,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,581,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.