JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.59 ($93.71).

Shares of BAYN opened at €60.22 ($70.02) on Monday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.62 and its 200 day moving average is €66.95.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

