JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($28.61) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SXS. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Spectris to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,940 ($38.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,577.73 ($33.91).

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,641 ($34.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,405.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,642.56. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Analysts predict that Spectris will post 17767.8750873 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Heath acquired 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, with a total value of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26). Also, insider Cathy Turner acquired 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

