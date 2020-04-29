JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 37.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,531,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 375,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.64. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $72.04.

