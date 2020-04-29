Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 149,624.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 408,476 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Juniper Networks worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

JNPR opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

