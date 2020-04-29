Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Shares of JNPR opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

