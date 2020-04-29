Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of KEN stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Kenon has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,663,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 85,726 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

