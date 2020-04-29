Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KFFB opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

