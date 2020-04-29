KeyCorp Weighs in on Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a report released on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

MEDP opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Medpace has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

