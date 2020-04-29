Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lowered Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.