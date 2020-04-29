Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$125.00 to C$140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinaxis traded as high as C$142.66 and last traded at C$141.08, with a volume of 152459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$136.28.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.16.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

