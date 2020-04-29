Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 109.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.9%.

KMI opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

