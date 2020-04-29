Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,328 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,520 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,541 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,187,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.