Kraft Heinz (KHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KHC opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

