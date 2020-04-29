Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 43 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 43 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a CHF 43 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 53.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

