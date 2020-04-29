Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $261.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

