Lam Research Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $15.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $15.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.40. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $261.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,805,000 after buying an additional 147,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

