Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.81. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

