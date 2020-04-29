Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,291.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

