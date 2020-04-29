Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 224 ($2.95) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 248.89 ($3.27).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 206.30 ($2.71) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 264.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). In the last three months, insiders bought 10,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,965.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

