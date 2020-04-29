Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $125.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.58 and a beta of 1.10. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

