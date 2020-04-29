Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Up 440.0% in April

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 10,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $328,600. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 216,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.69%. Research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

