Lincoln Educational Services’ (LINC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LINC. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

