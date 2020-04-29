LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 7-17% yr/yr to $900 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.LivaNova also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.70 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.17.
LIVN opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.79.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
