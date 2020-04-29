LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 7-17% yr/yr to $900 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.LivaNova also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.17.

LIVN opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.79.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

