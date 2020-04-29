Luceco’s (LUCE) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Luceco (LON:LUCE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Luceco from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 90.96 ($1.20) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.72. The stock has a market cap of $152.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.29. Luceco has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 36 ($0.47) by GBX (28.30) (($0.37)). On average, equities analysts forecast that Luceco will post 1000 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby sold 646,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £581,400 ($764,798.74).

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

