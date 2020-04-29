LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Aegis upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,346.37 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,034.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,903.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

